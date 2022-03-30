 Skip to main content
Auburn's Viel commits to Augustana

Maya Viel commits to play softball at Augustana

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Auburn softball player Maya Viel made her college commitment official, as she held a signing ceremony to celebrate her commitment to play softball at Augustana. Dozens of her family and friends came to witness the big moment.

"It means a lot," Viel said. "I'm so happy that all my friends and family could be here to support me in going here. I'm just really thankful for all of them."

Viel is following in the footsteps of her mom, who was also an athlete at Augustana.

"I know they treat their student-athletes really well," Viel said. "My mom went there too, so it was nice to hear about her journey running track there and be able to know that I'll have that same experience."

While she's looking forward to playing in college, Viel hopes to help the Lady Knights have a strong season in her final months at Auburn.

