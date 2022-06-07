Auburn's Chaney, Anderson make college commitments

ROCKFORD (WREX) — With just a couple of days remaining in the school year, Auburn athletes Rob Chaney and JP Anderson made their college commitments official. Chaney will play basketball at Clarke, while Anderson will play volleyball at Loras.
Chaney tore his ACL twice during his high school career, so this moment of signing to play in college is extra special.
"It means a lot after all I've been through to get to a school, to sign with a school I can call home, it means a lot," Chaney said. "It makes today real special. I got all my family out here. They know what I've been through. They've been through it with me. It makes it real special today. College basketball was always going to be an option for me. I wasn't going to give up. Even if I got hurt again, I was still going to try to pursue that."
Anderson started playing volleyball in middle school, and started taking it more seriously in high school. Now he'll get the chance to play in college.
"It's awesome," Anderson said. "It's going to be a whole different type of game in college. I'm super excited so it's perfect."
The Knights have had several athletes make college commitments this school year, so it's a perfect way to end the year.