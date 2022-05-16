Auburn sprinter to compete at girls state meet

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Auburn High School sophomore Essence Horton-Graves is fresh off of winning NIC-10 and Sectional championships in the 100 meter dash. Now she'll get a chance to show what she can do with the fastest girls in the state.
"It feels good to represent my school," she said. "Breaking records and stuff, breaking meet records. It feels really good."
She was seeded 4th in the race at Sectionals, but ran a PR of 12.16 seconds to beat out a pair of Huntley runners and Guilford's Jolena Sites to win the race. The 3-A girls state meet prelims are set for Friday, with state finals for all three classes set for Saturday in Charleston.