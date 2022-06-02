Auburn introduces new football, girls basketball head coaches

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Auburn High School introduced two new coaches before school comes to an end next week. Willie Tolon takes over the football program from JP Toldo, while Sean Crary takes over the girls basketball program from Dalton Miller.
Tolon is an East grad who has spent the past five years as a Boylan assistant. He played in college and then some semipro football, and has waited for his opportunity to be a head coach.
"It's been a long time coming," Tolon said. "I've always wanted to be a head coach in the Rockford area at the high school level, have my own program. It's finally coming true. It's unbelievable. I really don't know what to do with myself."
Crary comes to Rockford after serving as a skills coach at Governors State. This will be his first time as a varsity head coach in high school, and he looks forward to taking over the Auburn girls program.
"I think being here as a teacher and coach will be a really good opportunity to lay a good foundation, said Crary, who is the 5th Auburn head coach in as many years. "I'm really excited to have the month of June to build a strong core and go from there. And build some sustained success over the years."
The coaches will start building their programs this summer, as they get ready for next school year.