Auburn grad Vederian Lowe drafted by the Minnesota Vikings

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A Rockford native has been drafted into the National Football League.
Auburn grad Vederian Lowe was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the 184th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
The offensive tackle was All-Conference three times in the NIC-10 and led Auburn to a 10-2 record in their 2016 run to the state quarterfinals.
Lowe continued his educational and football career at the University of Illinois in Urbana/Champaign.
Lowe was All-Big Ten honorable mention by both coaches and media in 2020 and 2021 and was a Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year Semifinalist in 2021.
He was invited to the NFL Scouting Combine back in February, in disbelief when he got the call.
"I was telling my wife, after [Illinois head coach Bret Bielema] told me, it was about four days later I got the email," said Lowe. "For those four days, it didn't even seem real. I grew up watching the NFL Combine on television, just looking up videos about it all the time and everything. It just didn't seem realistic until I got it. I've just been ecstatic and grateful ever since."
He and his wife Haylee are soon to be parents of two kids, now on the way to the NFL with the Minnesota Vikings.