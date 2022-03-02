Auburn falls, Lutheran and Newman advance in Sectionals

HUNTLEY/MARENGO/PECATONICA (WREX) — It was another busy night of basketball for area teams in the Sectional semifinals. Auburn's season came to a tough end, as DeKalb beat the Knights, 57-51. Robert Chaney led the way with 18 points for Auburn in his final game with the Knights. DeKalb had 4 players in double figures. The Barbs advance to face Larkin in Friday's Huntley Sectional final.
Rockford Lutheran battled back from a 2nd half deficit to beat Montini, 74-64. Lutheran led after the 1st quarter, but Montini used a big 2nd quarter to take a halftime lead. The Crusaders then closed the game on a big 4th quarter run to put it away and set up a Sectional title game against rival Rockford Christian Friday in Marengo.
In Pecatonica, Newman got a huge 2nd half from Marcus Williams to lead the Comets to a 57-38 win over South Beloit. The Sobos led by 4 at half, but Williams exploded for 18 points in the 3rd quarter, finishing with 30 for the game, to help Newman advance to the Sectional title game Friday against Scales Mound.