 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 3 AM TO 9 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy mixed precipitation expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 7 inches and ice accumulations of a light
glaze. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Winnebago, Boone, McHenry and Ogle Counties.

* WHEN...From 3 AM to 9 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing
snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous
conditions will likely impact the morning and afternoon commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for Illinois can be obtained on the
internet at www.gettingaroundillinois.com.

&&

Auburn beats Guilford to close out regular season

  • 0

The Knights bounced back with a win over the NIC-10 champs

ROCKFORD (WREX) - It's been an up and down season for the Auburn Knights. They've dropped games against Hononegah and Belvidere, but showed they can hang with anybody after beating the NIC-10 champion Guilford Vikings. 

Have a news tip? Email us at news@wrex.com

Tags

Recommended for you