Auburn beats East, clinches NIC-10 title

Auburn and East meet up in a packed gym.

Mike Jones posts a double-double for the Knights.

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Auburn continued its perfect run through the NIC-10, clinching an outright conference title with a 75-66 win over East. Harlem beat Guilford, 62-61, giving the Knights a 4-game conference lead with just three to play.

Auburn closed out the 1st half on a 14-2 run to take a 39-20 lead into the locker room. Mike Jones led the way with 24 points, while Adrian Agee added 19 for Auburn. Brennan Horton Lee tallied 13 points, including some buckets to start the 3rd quarter and extend Auburn's lead to 25. 

East battled back in the 4th quarter, but was in too deep of a hole to come all the way back. Matthew Hoarde led the E-Rabs with 21 points. 

Around the NIC-10, Hononegah nipped Freeport, 67-66. Boylan beat Belvidere, 75-44, while Belvidere North knocked off Jefferson, 41-32.

