Athletes of the Week - Grace Erb, Marissa Roggensack and Katie Woolery

WINNEBAGO (WREX) - Winnebago Cross Country has brought in a lot of hardware over the years. The trio of Grace Erb, Marissa Roggensack and Kaylee Woolery has lead the way.
Since sixth grade, the three of them have put won a combined 27 state medals. While cross country can be seen as an individual sport for some, that's not how they see it.
"I love racing with them," Roggensack said. "They mean a lot to me and I just wish the success for everybody."
"I've always known that my score is going to contribute to the team score," Erb said. "Our team has always put our team over ourselves. It's mostly been going towards big goals for the team score and aspect."
"We always lift each other up," Woolery said. "Whether you have a good or a bad race, we always make sure to just be positive influences on one another. It's just really special."
The team heads to state this Saturday for the trio's last cross country meet together. Emotions will be high as they cross the finish line for the last time.
"I don't know if I'm going to smile or cry and I probably will do both," Erb said.
"I will be a wreck," Woolery said. "Leaving Grace and Marisa will be really difficult for me."
"I'm going to be very sad when I finish," Roggensack said. "That would be my last time finishing the Detweiler course. I'm very excited, lots of competition this year. So I'm ready, I'm feeling good about Saturday. I can't wait."
State will be this Saturday out in Peoria.