Athlete Of The Week: Stillman Valley's Sigrid Larsen

STILLMAN VALLEY, Ill. — Senior year of high school is one of the most exciting, yet nerve-wracking, times of a student's life.
Now, imagine your senior year of high school spent in an entirely different country.
That is how Stillman Valley Senior Midfielder Sigrid Larsen is spending her final year of high school.
Larsen came to Stillman Valley as a foreign exchange student from Norway at the start of the school year. She says her teammates have been nothing but welcoming to her all year.
"The girls are really nice, its an awesome team," Larsen said. "It's been great playing and I feel honored to be a part of such a good team."
The Lady Cardinals finished 15-4 in the regular season and Larsen was a force in helping the Cardinals get to the Regional Championship, scoring seven goals and four assists on the year.
Lady Cardinals Coach Erin McMaster says they hit the jackpot with an athlete like Larsen.
"She's very very skilled and she's versatile, fast and honestly we waited for her to break out all year," she said.
Larsen did just that in the Lady Cardinals 3-1 Regional Championship win over Winnebago last weekend. She scored two goals, missing a hat-trick by inches, with some special people in attendance to watch the big game.
Larsen's parents, Ingunn and Eirik Larsen, made the special trip the day before the game to see Sigrid play, landing in the United States less than 24 hours before kickoff.
"They came all the way from Norway," Larsen said after the game. "We picked them up yesterday and it feels much better having them here."
Ingunn, Sigrid's mother, also went to Stillman Valley High School in 1998 as a foreign exchange student and was named All-Conference as part of the Lady Cardinals Soccer team.
She said she was excited to get here and see her daughter play in the same uniform.
"It's really fun that she got to come here and play," Ingunn said. "The field is great, we don't get to play on grass in Norway."
While having to adjust to a different playing surface, Larsen also had to make some life adjustments coming to a new culture in the United States.
"School is different," she said. "Longer days, I am not used to practicing every day and the practices are after school which is a little different."
When asked if there were any differences in the game for her here in the U.S. than in Norway...
"Not really," she said. "The language is different though."
Now heading into Sectionals, Larsen looks to keep her Lady Cardinal career going, but says win or lose, no one will change how proud she is of her team.
"I hope we keep playing well and that we keep winning," she said. "But as long as we're doing a good job, I am going to be proud either way because of how far we've come."