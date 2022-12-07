Athlete of the Week - Walt Hill

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Walt Hill and the Crusaders are on a hot start to the 2022 season, the point guard is playing with something prove every time he's out on the court.
"I really got a chip on my shoulder," Hill said. "I've got a chip on my shoulder and I just really want to win that state championship."
Head coach Tom Guse has seen Hill grow as both a leader and a player throughout his high school career.
"Just his attention to detail, he wants to become a better player every day," Guse said. "The thing that we really harp on him is to talk more, be that leader. He's really done a good job with that over the years."
"They all know I love them all," Hill said. "I just want to see the best in them and see what they really can do."
Hill is looking to score his 1,000th point this season, but no matter what happens, Guse has seen Hill leave his mark on the Crusader program.
"He's leaving one heck of a legacy here."