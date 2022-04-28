Athlete of the Week - Tessa Janecke

ORANGEVILLE (WREX) — Tessa Janecke comes from a family of talented athletes, and even though she's a standout softball player at Orangeville, her featured sport is hockey.
"My grandpa played in college for Loyola and then my dad I guess you could say played, he just played club in college," said Janecke. "But I'd say our generation is really where it started and it's spread throughout my dad's whole side of the family."
Tessa is committed to play hockey at Penn State, a power five school. Going from a small school to a big college town may be an adjustment, but one she's willing to make.
"It'll definitely be a culture shock. Being out in Boston for NAHA (North American Hockey Academy) definitely helped me see the world and see what's out there," said Janecke. "Definitely going from Orangeville, a tiny school, to a big school will be quite a change but I'm excited for it."
With that excitement, also comes big goals.
"Obviously to have a good career at Penn State," said Janecke. "But going for that Olympic 2026 is what I want to do."
Whether it be on the diamond, or on the ice, Tessa Janecke will always have big dreams, while always remembering where it all started, in Orangeville.