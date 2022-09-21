Athlete of the Week - Roger Maines

PECATONICA (WREX) - Roger Maines keeps busy in his senior year with DuPec athletics. He spends his fall on both the cross country and football team.
"Oh he's a great athlete," Head Cross Country Coach Marty Contreras said. "He's out there giving it his all on the practice football field and then there's some days where he'll literally practice football for two hours and then after that go on a run for about another hour."
It can make for some busy days for the three sport athlete.
"Usually after some football practices I try to go for some runs," Maines said. "I go for some bike rides and walks in the early morning try to stay in shape during the week."
Maines is busiest on Fridays and Saturdays. Not only does he play both tight end and defensive end on the football field, he'll wake up the next day and head to a cross country meet.
"I get home, I shower, and I go straight to bed. In the morning, I wake up earlier and get mentally ready for my race, listen to some music and get ready."
Some of those mornings can be more difficult than others.
"A few weeks ago I woke up in the morning, I think it was after Forreston. I was like, I'm too tired for this, but I still ran it."
He works just as hard in the classroom too, he's got a 3.9 GPA and is leading by example for his different teams.
"Roger is a great mentor, he's become a great leader to a few of the younger guys on the team. We have a couple freshman on the team who struggle a bit, but Roger's always the first one there to lift them up and he's kind of become a big brother on the team."
Whether he's working on a gridiron or running in a meet, Maines will keep helping his teams throughout his senior season.