Athlete of the Week - Paige Carpenter

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Paige Carpenter knows what it takes to succeed at the lanes.
“It’s 90 percent mental and 10 percent physical," said Carpenter. "If you are not in your mindset and you are thinking negative things in your head, it’s not going to work out.”
But it always seems to work out for Paige, as she led her team to a sectional title this past weekend. She brings more to the table than just her talent.
“People really like how funny I am and how I can bring them up when they’re down," said Carpenter. "They always look forward to me when I come to practice, they always laugh at my jokes, they always look up to me when they’re struggling.”
Carpenter plans on furthering her bowling career in college. It's a common theme for this program to send kids to the next level.
“I love it, Rock Valley just won conference yesterday, and I believe four of those girls came from us so that was cool to see too," said head coach Jim Heathscott. "Great kid, and she’s going to be missed a lot.”
She's heading into state with a full heart.
“I am looking forward to just spending the most memorable moment of high school that could possibly happen in my entire life," said Carpenter. "I want to see my team soar and I want them to improve and I want to see myself improve and I want to see them right next to me doing the same thing that I’m doing what I love most.”
Filled with excitement and confidence heading into the state tournament this weekend, Paige Carpenter is the ultimate leader.