Athlete of the Week - Miyah Brown

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Miyah Brown and the game of basketball go hand-in-hand.
"Man, I fell in love with the game of basketball really early in life," said Brown. "Like I don't remember a time that I didn't have a ball in my hand."
From there, she excelled in the early stages of her career, catching the eye of Winnebago varsity head coach Judy Krause.
"I remember the first time I caught her playing here at Winnebago in the seventh grade, she got the rebound, she dribbled down, she scored," said Krause. "I was with somebody else, I forget who I was with and I was like 'oh my gosh'."
Krause saw a star in the making.
"Just the way her body would move," said Krause. "She has a great deal of length and she just was smooth and you knew it was going to be something that was quite incredible."
Now, years later, Brown is the first Winnebago girls basketball player to commit to a Division One. The whole town is buzzing around this team, with Miyah right in the spotlight.
"This community is so close knit, like I'll go out and have little kids come up to me and give me high fives," said Brown. "I think that's a huge part of the game like all the younger girls. We're going to go watch the middle school game after this practice so we always want to encourage the younger generations."
This varsity squad was once apart of that younger generation, that's when the core of this State-bound team came together.
"Ever since we were all on the playground together, all the girls used to play against the boys during recess and stuff," said Brown. "Then Todd Bielskis, Annika's dad, was like 'let's put a team together, let's see what you guys can do because you're all a bunch of athletes', the core of the team has always been together."
Winnebago heading to State with Miyah Brown as the core and leader of this squad, in hopes of bringing back a State title.