Athlete of the Week - Matthew Eckberg

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Matthew Eckberg is always bringing the energy to the J-Hawks' volleyball games.
"You just got to be electric," the Athlete of the Week said. "If you don't bring the energy, the excitement, the away crowds aren't going to give it to you. You have to take charge of it."
Eckberg was voted as a captain of the team heading into his senior season, making him a leader of one of the most popular sports at Jefferson.
"The prestige of playing at a top program, it's fun," Eckberg said. "We had eighty-five kids try out. That's more than golf, baseball, swimming, all of them combined. It's just a privilege to be here."
Jefferson Head Boys Volleyball Coach Nicole Miller has a recruiting policy that's brought in a lot of players. It's what got Eckberg playing the sport his sophomore year.
"I ask my upperclassmen to find underclassmen and bring them to open gyms," Miller said. "I had a senior that was on the swim team with Matt and he invited him. After that, it was volleyball all the way."
The J-Hawks currently hold second place in the NIC-10, seeing a Jefferson team that high in the standings is what motivates the 6'7 senior.
"You got to be proud," Eckberg said. "Jayhawk pride, be happy about it."
Jefferson is 6-2 in conference play with 5 games left in the regular season.