Athlete of the Week - Marquez Gray

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Anthony Wilson saw Marquez Gray's potential early on.
"He told me I'm going to be a big part of this program," said Gray.
He quickly became exactly that, a big part of a team that went to state last year, and has the potential to do it again this season."
"He's one of those guys that's going to leave a legacy here at East High School," said Wilson, the head coach for boys track at East. "Our goal for him this year is to get up on the record board for the whether it be through the relay, or the 100 and 200."
Gray holds the indoor 60-yard dash record in just over seven seconds, and beyond his blazing speed, he serves as a big leader as well.
"Now that I'm a senior it feels good to lead the team," said Gray. "Last year we went down to state to experience it, so this year we're going to try to come to state and place."
On and off the track, Marquez sets the bar high for his teammates and peers.
"All the teachers are like, 'coach I need that schedule so I can come watch him run'," said Wilson. "Every report that I've gotten from a teacher says that he's a model kid, he's a model citizen in the school."
With the help of coach Wilson, Gray had a lot to learn when he started his journey as an E-Rab.
"He came in thinking he knew it all but there were some rough edges that I needed to work out on him," said Wilson. "Just watching him evolve as not only an athlete but as a young man over the years has been a blessing."
A blessing for coach Wilson and Marquez Gray, East track molded an athlete into a young man.