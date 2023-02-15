Athlete of the Week - Madison Davenport

ROCKTON (WREX) - This weekend will be filled with emotions for Madison Davenport, she'll wrap up her high school bowling career at Cherry Bowl.
"It's definitely a sad thought, this has been one of like the best four years of my life," Davenport said. "It's something I'll never forget. And it's gone by so fast. The thought of it coming to an end definitely makes me sad. It's also an exciting feeling, knowing that there's a new chapter ahead. So, it's kind of mixed emotions."
The teams feeling good heading to the State Finals, and they'll be having fun while they're out there.
"We're out there to get the job done. We pick each other up when we're struggling. I think we have every ability to do well at state, I think we have every component and we're just a great team."
Bowling runs in the Davenport family, Madison's been bowling with her younger sister on the team for three years.
"She's definitely helped me through a lot," Maddie Davenport said. "If I'm having a bad day, It's kind of nice to just turn around and see my younger sister standing there supporting me."
"She's a great leader," Cassie Davenport said. "She's always on top of things and keeps us motivated all the time. She's a great bowler, super sweet and very caring for her whole team."
Davenport and the Hono team will be playing in the State Finals this Friday and Saturday.