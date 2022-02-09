Athlete of the Week - Maddox Blakely

DAKOTA (WREX) — Maddox Blakely is the latest star to come through the Dakota wrestling program.
"I'm a shifty wrestler, fancy moves," said Blakely. "I'm not a basic double leg and all that. I just use cool moves I guess."
Shifty moves that awarded him a regional title, helped by the competitive nature in the Dakota program, which Blakely credits to his success.
"When you have a room full of teammates just as good as you or better, it really pushes you in practice to try harder and get to beat them."
Dakota has a great wrestling reputation, and Maddox has lived up to that.
"He's got the natural abilities but he trains in the off-season wrestling all year round," said head coach Matt Jacobs. "He lifts weights continuously so he's checking all these boxes."
Blakely has challenged himself not only in the season, but all year.
"These last twelve months and this season he hasn't held back," said Jacobs. "He's really pushed himself to not just win, but he's had a lot of dominating wins this year, lots of pins."
Maddox isn't the biggest kid on the mat, but his mentality says otherwise.
"I just tell myself I'm better than everyone, I'm stronger," said Blakely. "I'm in better shape and no one can stick with me."
The wrestler's attitude that Maddox Blakely hopes gets him to state next weekend.