Athlete of the Week - Maddie Conklin

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Senior spring athletes haven't seen a regular schedule since their freshman year, including Auburn softball player Maddie Conklin.
"I'm excited how my senior year is kind of finishing like my freshman year ended and tying it all together," said Conklin. "I think it'll be a really good season we have a really good group of girls."
Maddie has been a big part of the foundation of the program.
"Starting out as a freshman there was only two of us and then a lot of seniors graduated," said Conklin. "I was always looking up to them so I try to be that role model for the younger girls how the seniors were my freshman year."
As a player, she's unique.
"Maddie's a true lefty so a lot of times you see kids on the left side of the plate in softball they're usually a slapper," said head coach Jessica Palos. "She can do that for sure but she's a true left-handed player."
On top of her skills, Maddie is a captain, always displaying her leadership.
"Really she leads by example," said Palos. "She's one of those kids that will go all-out, take those extra reps and just do whatever she can to bring up her teammates so she's been a really good leader these last four years we're going to really miss her."
Conklin is trying out for UW-Platteville's team in the fall, but will always look back fondly on her time at Auburn.
"I wasn't really sure what to expect when I came in as a freshman," said Conklin. "But I'm glad that it turned out the way that it did."
Through all the ups and downs of the past few years, Maddie set the standard for the Auburn softball program.