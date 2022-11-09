Athlete of the Week - Lucy Arndt

FREEPORT (WREX) - Lucy Arndt has been a force on the volleyball court in her senior season. While anyone can see what she does on the court, her teammates say she's even more impressive off of it.
"Wow, where do I start?" Teammate Hannah Pizzolato said. "Lucy has a lot of personality if you really get to know her, she's amazing. She's a great teammate, great at the sport. We're blessed to have her on our team."
"She always makes us laugh," Bentleah Stovall said. "When we're down, she's always able to bring us back up."
Her play speaks for itself, she notched 1,000 career kills in September and she'll be a division one athlete next year at South East Missouri State. But it's her teammates who bring out her love for the game.
"I love it because I get to play with my best friends," Arndt said. "I wouldn't leave it for anything else."
Arndt and the Bulldogs are looking to end their season on top, they'll play in State this Friday after a one loss regular season.
"I couldn't have asked for a better senior year, finishing my last season at Redbird arena."
They have some experience at that arena. Last season they took third place in the state, but they're ready to top that this time around.
"I don't think many team could have this opportunity. We work hard, we worked hard all season for this. We're mentally and physically ready to go play again. We're not satisfied with third place, so we're going to get that first place trophy."
The Bulldogs play in the semifinal this Friday at 9 AM.