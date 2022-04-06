Athlete of the Week - Lorenzo Boccarusso

ROCKTON (WREX) — He's a long way from home. Lorenzo Boccarusso came to Hononegah this school year, from Italy.
"When I got here like seven months ago it was super difficult because I didn't know anyone and my English was really bad so I was like 'oh my god that scares me, why'd I do this?'," said Boccarusso. "Now, I'm super happy, that's the best experience I've had in my life."
Through an application process, Lorenzo didn't know where he'd end up for his foreign exchange year. The host family that brought him in just happened to be in the area of a great boys volleyball team, who needed a setter like him.
"When I got here, I didn't know that we had a volleyball team, and I was scared because that's my only sport. When I met these guys, they're crazy (good)," said Boccarusso. "Like Brayden, outside, is crazy, Nate and Max, they're all super nice guys. And we all play club together, they're amazing, I'm super lucky."
Now that he's created a new family here in northern Illinois, it's going to be tough to leave in May.
"I think it's going to be super difficult for me because I'm really close with people here," said Boccarusso. "When I got here, I was like 'it's just an experience, I'm going to learn English and then I'm going to leave. Now I don't want to leave, It's going to be super difficult for me."
It was a year of growth for Lorenzo.
"I think I grew up a lot, because when I got here I was always with my family, so they do everything for me," said Boccarusso. "When I got here I was alone, so I had to do everything alone. It's going to help me for my entire life."
A year of growth, a year of memories that'll last a lifetime for Lorenzo Boccarusso.