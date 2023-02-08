Athlete of the Week - Kevion Cummings

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Royal Lions Senior Kevion Cummings does it all for his team. The fourth year Royal Lion does whatever the team needs to get the win.
"So my role on the team is getting buckets and just trying to do everything for my team," Cummings said. "Not just scoring, it's defense, getting boards."
"Kevs been great," Royal Lions Head Coach Isaiah Johnson said. "He does a lot, he's the leading rebounder, third leading scorer. He is a great third guy, after those two sophomores for scoring, but the thing about him is he's not always the third guy."
Cummings wasn't the third guy in the Royal Lions biggest win of the season, he hit the game winning shot in his 20 point performance against the rival Rockford Lutheran Crusaders.
Kevion isn't the only Royal Lion on the court. His brother, Christian, is in his sophomore season. While they've been on the same high school team for two years, their chemistry on the court goes back a long time.
"We've been playing ever since we were little. On the court, we have a connection that we don't have with other players on the court because we haven't been playing with them as long."
The Cummings brothers and their squad only have one loss on the season, and they don't plan on changing that any time soon.
"Our belief is that we can win state this year and I'm very confident that we can pull through. It's gonna be tough, but we'll pull through and get the wins"
The Royal Lions big rematch with Rockford Lutheran is Tuesday, February 14th.