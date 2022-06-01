Athlete of the Week - Kara Erdmann

FORRESTON (WREX) — No matter how things are going when she's pitching, Forreston's Kara Erdmann makes sure to stay even-keeled for her team.
"I try to keep a steady mindset, especially since a lot of homeruns have been coming off the bat against me," Erdmann said with a laugh. "Everyone is going to hit homeruns off you but it's how you respond to it. You have to be focused to face the next batter and keep moving forward."
That mentality has helped fuel Forreston to the state semifinals for the first time in school history. When Erdmann steps into the circle, she's always locked in.
"I can just say one word, she's a gamer," Forreston head coach Kim Snider said. "She's just a great kid. She's fun off the field but when she gets the ball in her hand, it's all business. She's ready to go. Her confidence definitely rolls over to the rest of the team and they look to her for advice. She has definitely been a big leader on our team."
Her teammates respect the effort she puts in, whether she's pitching or at the plate.
"She means so much to us," Forreston junior infielder Alaina Miller said. "We can count on her. It'll be a 3-0 count and we know she'll do whatever she can. And when she's up to bat we have no doubt if there's two outs, we always just can count on her to get on base no matter what."
Erdmann will make sure to cherish these moments with her teammates, as these will be her final games as a Lady Cardinal athlete.
"It's definitely sad because this will be my last weekend playing softball ever," Erdmann said. "But it's also your last weekend of softball ever, so leave it all out on the field."
She's not done with sports though. Erdmann will play NCAA Division I college volleyball at UW-Milwaukee, a big opportunity for a small-school kid.
"I'm very excited to go to Milwaukee," she said. "It's definitely a change, but it's closer to home. I definitely like that. My parents are going to be able to come see me play much more. I'm going to be going with one of my friends [Belvidere North's Rachel Scott] so it will be a great experience."
But before she embarks on that journey, she has two more softball games left in her career. Erdmann will bring that steady mindset and laser focus with her to state this weekend.