Athlete of the Week - Kalyb Bennefield

BELVIDERE (WREX) — Everyone has their own path. For Kaylb Bennefield cheer became natural.
"I mean I go to Belvidere North, it was big," said Bennefield. "I mean it was super big at the time, still is. They were like boys, come to these open gym's and I was like alright. That's just how it started and that's it."
The rest is history, now after last year's state tournament was virtual, there's a big push to be back in person.
“I think it’s because of the COVID year. Everyone’s just so much more excited to do stuff that you haven’t been doing," said Bennefield. "There’s so many new people that didn’t even get to go to state because it was online.”
Besides his skill and leadership, he brings another source of positivity to the team.
“He’s kind of funny, like you don’t really see it in his personality," said North cheerleading head coach Tammy Rentschler. "I’ve had him for two years now and just now is he opening up and he’s funny. So he brings a lot of humor to the team too.”
The North cheer team is a family, that goes beyond the mat.
“I think it’s just like making all of these connections. There’s so many people out here that I could’ve never talked to them, never met them," said Bennefield. "I’ve met so many different people on all of my different teams, it changed my life honestly.”
One decision that turned into a life-changer, Kalyb Bennefield looks to end his high school cheer career as a state champion.