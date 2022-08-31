Athlete of the Week - Jayvon Jones

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Jayvon Jones made his presence known in week one of the Guilford Vikings season. The senior running back ran all over Belvidere, even carrying the whole defense on his back at one point.
"Yeah that play? All that was going through my head was to keep dragging my feet," Jones said. "My offensive line came in and pushed me and kept me going and I was trying to break that for a touchdown."
Jones wants to bring a physicality to the field, he embraces the contact and wants to run over anyone in his way.
"I don't run from contact, I love contact everybody know that I love contact. What I'm thinking in my head is scoring, or positive yards, I don't want no negative yards."
While Jones was lighting up the field on Saturday, he gives all the credit to his guys on the offensive line.
"They're like my brothers, they real life are my brothers, without them I couldn't do nothing else. Without them it's not me, because I need them."
Jones and his line are ready to leave it all out on the field in his final season as a Viking.
"Its different now because I know it's my last year playing. This year actually means something, it's my last year with my boys. I got to go ball out so this year, we're ready to get something done."
Jones and the Vikings hit the road to play Auburn in week two.