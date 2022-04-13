Athlete of the Week - Jackson Lindquist

WINNEBAGO (WREX) — Winnebago head baseball coach Ron Adams knew that Jackson Lindquist was going to be a star a long time ago.
"We have a pretty good thumb on the pulse of our community because we run these camps and Jackson's been coming to camps since he was 9-10 years old so he was even special then," said Adams. "He had some skills and his competitive nature you could see when he was going through drills and what not."
Jackson is committed to play for Chad Herren's Golden Eagles at RVC next year, a big opportunity to stay close to home, but play competitive college baseball.
"Extremely excited, knowing the guys that have been committing there and all that," said Lindquist. "Knowing that I can play with those guys, it's insane and how they're winning games now against these big schools, it just makes me even more excited to go there."
Jackson is a versatile athlete, which makes things easy for coach Adams when he's making the lineup card.
"That's wonderful, we've even had him in center field, he can track a ball out there too," said Adams. "His baseball IQ, he knows how to play those positions. So you're not just plugging in a guy that you need a body out there because he can play any one of those spots very well."
All three varsity sports that Jackson has played have given him memories that'll last a lifetime.
"It's amazing, couldn't trade it for the world. Golf, making it farther than it did, awesome," said Lindquist. "Basketball, memories with those guys, crowds and everything. Then baseball last year doing that, knowing we should've (gone farther) but doing that, couldn't trade it for anything in the world."
A great athletic career in three sports, as well serving as a role model for his teammates, Jackson Lindquist looks to finish strong this season.