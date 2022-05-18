Athlete of the Week - Hannah Bilodeau

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) — Harlem's Hannah Bilodeau has learned to love the 400 meter run.
"Overall I think it's the best race there is," she said. "It's fun. It's a love-hate. There's pain doing it. It's super fun, definitely the best race, by far."
As a freshman, Bilodeau excelled in sprints, winning the NIC-10 title in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Going from those races to the 400 came with a change in her workout habits during the pandemic when she didn't have a season in 2020.
"I got into lifting a lot," Bilodeau explains. "Building strength was a key. When I was a freshman I was itty bitty. Building strength was a key part for me. My form has gotten way better."
So much so that she smashed her PR at Sectionals, finishing 2nd to the defending state champion
"Big PR," she said. "It's the perfect time to be peaking. At the beginning of the season I was concerned about my times. But this is perfect, Sectional, state time, this is the perfect time to be peaking. Each time I've ran it the past two weeks, it's been dropping a consistent amount."
"Hannah is definitely a one-of-a-kind athlete," Harlem sprints coach Zakia Buchanan said. "She's one of those girls who always goes above and beyond. We actually used to be teammates before I coached her so ever since I met her, she's just put it all in."
That all-in effort physically takes a strong mental approach on race day.
"You just gotta go in thinking I can do this," Bilodeau says. "Then leave it all on the track."
As the sun sets on Bilodeau's high school track career, she's focused on going out there at state and leaving it all on the big blue track at Eastern Illinois.