Athlete of the Week - Garrett Gensler

ROCHELLE (WREX) - The Rochelle Hubs have had a dominant 7-1 season with all their wins coming by more than one score. Running back Garrett Gensler has been a big part of their great season.
"The season has been going great," Gensler said. "Proud of the team and how we've come along. We've really meshed together with the underclassmen. Things are coming together quite nicely, playing in a conference championship this week and I'm excited to see how that goes."
Gensler and the Hubs have already achieved a lot this season. The goal is to just keep playing as they get ready for the playoffs.
"The goal for the rest of the season is just to keep playing. I think we've come together as a team and really I don't want to stop playing with these guys."
A strong rushing attack can wear an opponent down in these late season games. That's exactly what Gensler wants to do every time he's out on the field.
"Yeah I want the contact. I'm kind of a one cut guy and go. I stick my foot in the ground, put my shoulder down, maybe break one. That's what we're looking for, hit them with the same thing over and over and over until they quit."
Gensler and the other seniors have spent a lot of time together throughout the years. He says the culture they've built is what's made such a great season for the Hubs.
"It's really special, the program that we have here has really brought the guys together. We have a lot of experience going through adversity together and through anything."
Gensler and the Hubs have a conference championship against Richmond Burton this Friday.