Athlete of the Week - Eric Roberts

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Eric Roberts is the lone senior on the talented Harlem bowling team, and knows his role.
"Make sure we're all happy," said Roberts. "Keep the chemistry going and bowl our heart out. That's the motto right now."
Roberts finished third individually at sectionals, helping Harlem capture another sectional title as a team.
"It honestly felt better for the team to finish first but it was great to be up there," said Roberts. "We were striving for that the entire season and we finally pushed through and got it. It was the greatest breakthrough."
Roberts helped the Huskies win a state championship his freshman year, and now has the chance to do it all again.
"He brings a lot to the table because he's been in every stage of the process too," said head coach Nick Whitmire. "He was that bench player, then he was a starter and obviously he's still starting for us, but, he knows how to help us coach along the kids that are playing in that bench role. Then the experience of being in the big moment because he was there with us. All of that is going to help us out. He's the only one in that role at this point."
The state bowling tournament is far from our area, but makes for a cool experience.
"Usually the whole team gets their own rooms so we can sleep together and hangout a lot more during the day," said Roberts. "Ever since freshman year, I was apart of the state championship team and I'm just looking to create that with a whole new set."
The lone senior, leading this pack of Huskies to state, looking to end his high school bowling career as a state champion.