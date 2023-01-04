Athlete of the Week - Emma Clark

ROCKTON (WREX) - Last fall, Hononegah's Emma Clark was getting ready for her third season on the varsity team. But something didn't feel right.
"I think I played one game last season, and then my leg just started hurting," Clark said. "We couldn't figure out what was wrong for two weeks, and then it just progressively got worse. Initially, they just thought it was a pulled muscle. When it got worse, it took like, three, maybe four weeks to a month to finally figure out the exact diagnosis."
A blood infection in Clark's hip kept her from playing basketball until the following spring. She never lost sight of her goal to make it back on the hardwood.
"I'm very excited. I put in so much work over the summer. I got physical therapy, got everything back to being strong. It's been great so far, just because I wanted to be back senior year and play my hardest. I wanted to be back so bad all last year."
The return of Clark means Hononegah has a dangerous shooter back on the court.
"I like to shoot the ball a lot, that's one of the main things. That and hustling on defense."
It was a long year for Clark as she continuously worked her way back, but the love of the game always kept her going.
"I just I love basketball so much. It's what keeps me going every day, the drive that I have for it. The love I have for it."
Clark will play basketball at the next level at Saint Xavier University next season.