Athlete of the Week - Emma Clark

Weather Alert

...Patchy Slick Spots Overnight... Periods of light snow, at times mixed with freezing drizzle, will continue tonight. Temperatures are expected to hover in the 30 to 32 degree range. Since recent rain may have washed away prior road treatments, patchy slick spots may develop overnight particularly on elevated or less traveled surfaces. If you will be driving through tonight, leave extra travel time and check road conditions prior to leaving. When driving, be alert for possible icy spots on roads, and slow down and increase following distance if you do encounter slick conditions.