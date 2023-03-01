BYRON (WREX) - The Byron Tigers credit their trip to State to their team's selfless attitude. You can see that mindset every time our Athlete of the Week Ella Grundstrom steps on the court.
"One of our core values of selflessness and she embroiders that 100 percent," Tigers Head Coach Eric Yerly said. "She doesn't care how much she scores, I've had a lot of coaches over the years telling me in our conference that we're not the same team when she's not on the floor and I truly believe that."
Grundstrom was just voted to first team all conference, showing there's a lot of ways to contribute besides the scoreboard.
"I'm definitely a pass first type of player," Grundstrom said. "I always put my team's success before my own. Sometimes I'll score 10, sometimes it's zero, but if my team is doing well, that's all I work for."
"Ella will never really ask for any credit," our former Athlete of the Week Ava Kultgen said. "She's just always doing the hard work behind the scenes. Some people don't always notice it. As her teammate, I see it every single day."
The distributor on the team, Grundstrom is always setting her teammates up for points.
"I look up to Ella a lot," Freshman Macy Groharing said. Grundstrom was a part of a lot of Groharing's scoring plays in their Super Sectional win. "We just have good chemistry on the floor."
This senior class has been together for a long time. They were in the stands together for the last State Championship team, now they have a chance to inspire the next group of young Tigers behind them.
"I remember being in the stands, we looked at each other like we want to be here one day, and now we're here," Grundstrom said.
"It's crazy," Senior Brittyn Bielskis said. "Little me would be so proud of where we are today, it's unbelievable. We just keep telling ourselves we really made it to state and it's so surreal."
All the time they've spent together has led up to their final two games together at the State Finals.
"We're going to enjoy it together and take in every moment," Grundstrom said. "It's a great way to go out in my senior year. I've got two games left in my basketball career and I'm trying to make the most of them."
The Tigers State Semifinal game is on Thursday at 2:30 PM in Red Bird Arena.