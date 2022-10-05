Athlete of the Week - Ella Greenberg

ROCKFORD (WREX) — Boylan's girls golf team took 4th in the state last year. Ella Greenberg hopes to improve that a few notches at this weekend's state tournament.
"Oh, that would be awesome,' Greenberg said. "We would go down in history and our names would be everywhere."
But state is a big stage, and she's focused on keeping her composure.
"It's very nerve-wracking getting there," Greenberg said. "Especially when everyone expects you to do well. It's the last thing of the season and you want to do really well. Definitely just trying not to get into your head and being confident but not being overconfident as well."
Golfing runs in the Greenberg family. Ella took up the sport when she was four years old, and has fond memories of playing the game with her family.
"We would always go out to the learning links every Sunday," she explains. "I would play with [younger sister] Eva and my grandpa and my dad. And my mom would walk along and sometimes my grandma would come too. And we would all go out there every Sunday."
Eva Greenberg is a year younger than Ella. They constantly motivate one another.
"Nobody wants to lose to their little sister, obviously," Ella said. "But I like to see her succeed. We've always had a competition with each other. It pushes me to play better. Obviously I want her to play good as my sister and my teammate, too. But I always want to be one or two shots ahead of her."
Boylan girls golf coach Bobby VanSistine doesn't mind the sisterly competition.
"They are always bouncing back and forth, who's going to be in first, who's going to be in second," he said. "It's great that they can push each other. While in the moment they might be competitive, afterwards they're so supportive of each other and it's great to see."
Ella is not sure what she wants to study while she plays college golf at South Dakota next year, but she's thinking about becoming a golf instructor one day, following the footsteps of her longtime teacher, Lloyd McWilliams, who recently passed away.
"If I do pursue something with golf it will be because I'm inspired by Lloyd," Greenberg said.
He helped hone that natural talent inside Ella. She hopes to put it all together this weekend at state.