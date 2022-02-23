Athlete of the Week - Davis Cass

ROSCOE (WREX) — Hononegah's Davis Cass has been swimming since he was five years old, and this weekend him and his team are headed to state in Westmont.
"I'm thrilled to go to state," said Cass. "After last year we didn't get to do anything and after this year there were some restrictions and everything but I can't wait to have this experience with my teammates."
The hard work Davis has put into the pool is clear.
"They didn't have sectionals or state last year, so for him to be able to stick it through what was a little bit of a rough season for him his junior year," said head coach Darryl McCabe. "Come back, throw down big best times and help our relays in big ways to be able to go to state, it's awesome."
Having fans back in for swimming events made a big difference at sectionals for Cass.
"Just seeing my parents and my teammates parents and everyone there, it really motivated everyone," said Cass. "We had to do good since everyone came all that way to come and watch us."
The mentality heading into state is simple.
"When I'm not taking things seriously, things work the best," said Cass with a smile. "So I think that when I'm just enjoying it with my friends and having a good time that's when I swim the best."
Taking that mentality to state as Davis Cass looks to bring home a state championship.