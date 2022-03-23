Athlete of the Week - David Wilhite

STILLMAN VALLEY (WREX) — Baseball is a pillar in the Wilhite household.
"We can easily just talk about the game, watch the game," said David Wilhite, a Stillman Valley senior baseball player. "Whether it's my dad and I watching my brother play, or my dad and brother watching me play, and then obviously he's my coach so it's been amazing."
David's dad, Scott, has been coaching at Stillman Valley for 25 years. He played college baseball at RVC and Rockford College at the time. David's brother Andrew plays in the Big Ten at Minnesota. Now, it's David's turn as he's committed to Division II Quincy, completing the trifecta of college players.
"It's awesome. It's one of those things when they were younger we didn't push them," said Scott Wilhite, who's the head coach for the Cardinals. "But they've been around the game so much that it just kind of happened naturally."
This is the eighth and final year a Wilhite will play in the red, white and black, bringing a bittersweet end of an era.
"Being in a small town though, I've had some families like that as well, where I've had long groups of kids go through, like three or four brothers," said Scott. "This is a little different obviously because it's my own kids but yeah, I'm going to miss them."
David knows how difficult baseball is, and the challenges of the sport keep him working on his craft.
"You're going to fail, it's a game of failure. Success is going three for ten," said David. "So just knowing that in the back of my mind, I know that if I make a mistake or strikeout or something, I got to wipe that because I'll make more mistakes eventually."
David Wilhite, a great example of respecting the game, and seeing the rewards that come with it.