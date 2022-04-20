Athlete of the Week - Cheyenne Handsaker

PEARL CITY (WREX) — Softball has always been the driver in Cheyenne Handsaker's life.
“When I was little I just knew that softball was going to be the game that I played," said Handsaker. "I fell in love with being in the circle and just being able to have the confidence to control the game and being able to control the pace of the game.”
Cheyenne is continuing her softball career at Butler Community College in Kansas after her career at Pearl City comes to a close. It's not only the passion for the game, but also the dedication that sets her apart from others.
“She will call me endless times, she wants to hit, hit, hit," said head coach Jacey Ensor. "So we go and hit, and then she wants me to catch her. It’s got to the point now, she throws hard enough now that I’m not catching her anymore just because my eyes don’t keep up with it, but she’s a very hard disciplined kid.”
Pre-game nerves are there for many athletes, but Cheyenne always tells herself the same thing before taking the field.
“My dad always said to go through my head that I’ve done this a thousand times," said Handsaker. "I think that’s what’s helped me in the batters box before I get up to bat, so just telling myself I’ve done this a thousand times really made me feel like at home on the mound.”
Coach Jacey has seen Cheyenne mow down hitters for four years.
“She is just one of these kids that just perfects her craft," said Ensor. "When you see her striking out anyone from 13 to 18 players in a game, there’s a lot of memories to that.”
There's no question she's a great player, but she's also very level-headed.
“I really think that as a pitcher, I maintain my composure really well in the circle," said Handsaker. "If something does happen wrong in the field, I’m always there to pick somebody up and we’ll always go get the next play and always stay strong.”
Cheyenne Handsaker always strong on the field as the ace, and as a leader for this Pearl City softball team.