Athlete of the Week - Camden Taylor

ROCKFORD (WREX) - East swimmer Camden Taylor has a simple goal when he gets in the pool, going fast.
"I just want to go fast," Taylor said. "That's really about it. I don't care about winning the State Title, I just care about going fast."
He's been going especially fast, Taylor now holds very individual record in the NIC-10.
"It was a pretty big moment. There was a lot of hard work that was put into that, to have all eight events is just incredible to me."
It was a big moment for his coach and mom, Amy Taylor, too. She's been coaching Camden since the beginning of his swimming career.
"I've been coaching him since he was seven," Amy Taylor said. He's put in the work, he's put in the effort, it 100% was all him. I've just been there guiding him."
But just because you're a record holder doesn't mean you have your phone.
"He's gotten his phone taken away for being smart to me," Camden's Coach and Mom said. "But once we're home, I'm just mom."
"She takes my phone sometimes when we get in arguments, but she'll still just take my phone."
Camden will close out his high school career this weekend. When he looks back, he'll think about all the hard work he's put in over the years.
"Just the grind and practice and trying to get better. I'm just thinking about how much I improved over the last four years. I didn't expect to be this fast. That was a big shocker for me."
Camden will cap off his high school swimming career this weekend at State.