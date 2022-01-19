Athlete of the Week - Bryson Hodge

ROCKFORD (WREX) — There are seven senior Vikings on the ship this year, that includes Bryson Hodge, who's learned a valuable trait over the years.
"I've got leadership skills from our two captains Semaj and Amir, they help me lead the team," said Hodge. "Usually, like last year I was coming off the bench but they would treat me as if I was starting with them."
Even though he's not labeled a captain, he certainly acts like one.
"Well it's stability. The good thing is when things get wild and crazy out there, I have a guy that's out there on the floor most of the time that is able to stabilize a unit, get things back," said head coach Chris Dixon. "The fact that, being that he's a senior, he's a hard worker and other kids listen. He's learned over the three years that he's been here that it's one thing to talk about and tell everyone else to work but you have to be the hardest worker."
Hodge will take his talents to Victory Rock Prep in Florida next year, but will always be a Viking. Coach Dixon left him with one thing.
"We're going to be keeping tabs on you, let us know what's going on," said Dixon. "I said the best thing about it is let them know what the Guilford program has behind. You can open up the window for other kids to come here, that would be a great deal."
Hodge is looking forward to being in warm weather.
"First I wanted to go to Arizona but the weather there, 110? I can't do it," said Hodge with a smile. "I haven't been to Florida yet so I wanted to visit there already. College wise I want to go into Marine Biology, so it's already close to water which will just help me."
Bryson Hodge, heading down south to chase his dreams but first, soaking it all up in Rockford as he finishes his career as a Guilford Viking.