Athlete of the Week - Bryce Goodwine

ROCKTON (WREX) — Hononegah's Bryce Goodwine can do it all. He was a standout football player for the Indians, but his bread and butter is baseball. A switch-hitting outfielder who has a plate full of skills, but he dishes out the credit to others.
"Being through Hononegah, being with Coach Simpson, Coach Broderick, Coach Moore all four years. That's really helped me," said Goodwine. "Especially now, they've known me for so long, they have confidence in me, they know what I can do so that helps me a lot to go in there and be confident."
He shows that confidence, Bryce brings that Goodwine moxie to whatever he does, especially baseball. He says he gets it from his dad.
"He's always just like, 'go out there and be you, always play like you're the best player on the field'," said Goodwine. "He's like 'you don't have to be cocky, you don't have to be this and that. Don't back down from anybody, always think you're the best one out there.' I go out there and I feel like I do that."
An athlete like Bryce doesn't come around often, and Head Coach Matt Simpson has had the luxury of watching him excel.
"The nice thing about it is when you get one of your best athletes and best players, it's also one of your hardest workers," said Simpson. "That makes the coaching aspect of things so much easier. I think he's taken his game to a whole new level. He's a kid that works his tail off in the weight room. He's a great student, great kid off the field. Those are the ones that you really enjoy coaching and it's really nice to see him flourish like he has."
Bryce is playing division two college baseball after high school, it's the University of Indianapolis that's getting the star. The two sides naturally found one another.
"My travel coach said 'hey I have a buddy who's an assistant coach there if you want to go to a camp,' so I just went there and I ended up doing pretty good," said Goodwine. "I didn't even think I did that good but they saw something in me that he liked, so he gave me a chance."
A chance that Bryce Goodwine will take full advantage of, just like he did with his opportunities at Hononegah.