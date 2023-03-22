Athlete of the Week - Braden Smith

BYRON (WREX) - Braden Smith has been lights out on the mound for the Byron Tigers. In his sophomore season, he posted a 2.14 ERA with 34 strikeouts, but he wasn't done improving. In his junior season, Smith had a school record .33 ERA with 88 punch-outs.
"I'm not a guy who's gonna blow it by everybody," Smith said. "Maybe a guy or two. but I like to hit my spots, you know, just let them hit it."
Pitching's not all Smith can do. He was the quarterback of Byron's State Championship football team and can do a lot of damage with his bat. But his passion has always been with pitching.
"I'd say I think I got a better arm than I do bat," Smith said (with a .472 batting average in his junior season). "But I love pitching, I love throwing the ball around. It's always been something I've done since I was a kid. Just playing catch and obviously with being a pitcher, it's what you do."
He'll be doing what he loves next season at Maryville University in St. Louis.
"Great baseball team, great guys, I met some of them," Smith said. "The facilities, it's just a great, all around experience."
Until then, he'll be leading his Tigers team for one last high school baseball season.
"It's been an honor to coach Braden," Head Coach Dale Hartman said. "It's kind of the old cliché, but when you have one of your best players as one of your hardest workers, it makes your life as a coach easier."