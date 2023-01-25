Athlete of the Week - Braden Schuld

MACHESNEY PARK (WREX) - If you spend enough time in the 815 you can see how much bowling means to the community. That's part of what makes the sport so special to Harlem senior Braden Schuld.
"I like the atmosphere the people always cheering you on for everything and keeping you motivated throughout the season," Schuld said. "The spectators and the amount of people that show up to these things are pretty crazy."
Schuld and the Huskies are getting ready for yet another trip to State this weekend. Giving this Huskie team a chance to add some more trophies to the schools halls.
"It's crazy, there's a whole hallway at our school for bowling sectionals, regionals, state trophies, national trophies," Schuld said. "I want to go to State and I know this team is capable of winning it all."
Whether he's struggling or grabbing the second highest individual score at Regionals, the Harlem senior will always have the same demeanor.
"He's very even keel," Harlem Bowling Coach Nick Whitmire said. "He doesn't get too overworked or over emotional. Which brings good elements of the game. It allows his teammates to not get too worked up in what he's doing."
No matter what happens in his final trip to State, Schuld will be keeping calm and hitting ten in the pit.
"We just try to keep the same energy throughout the whole day, every game. It doesn't matter if it's game six or game one, try to keep the same energy and not give up"
Schuld and the Huskies will compete at State this Friday and Saturday in O'Fallon.