Athlete of the Week - Ben Werner

SCALES MOUND (WREX) — Driving through Scales Mound this week may seem more quiet than usual. That's because the boys are at state, and have become the heartbeat of this town.
"You walk into the store and people saying congratulations and everything no matter where you go," said Werner. "You're just surrounded by the support."
A team full of seniors is led by the big man, Ben Werner, who's put his game into another gear during the playoffs.
"His play speaks for itself, I think his play the last three games has just been tremendous," said head coach Erik Kudronowicz. "We're headed to state, we're headed to Champaign in part to all of our parts, but a big part of that is Ben Werner and what he's been able to do in the lane."
It seems as though the whole town follows this team to every game.
"Definitely a lot of games are home games with these guys for sure," said Werner. "They've been supporting us for a long time and to now give them what they deserve with all this winning and definitely something that community deserves and been waiting for for a long time."
It's no secret that Ben's a great athlete, but also has done wonders for this team in other ways.
"It's a commitment to his teammates, and I think that's the biggest thing you've seen because when you put that commitment in they're going to commit right back," said Kudronowicz. "I think that's what's changed everything for us is how much he's committed to his teammates, to his community and ultimately to the game of basketball."
Now, Thursday, the whole town of Scales Mound will be loud and proud at the State Farm Center in Champaign. That's something that Werner is ecstatic about.
"It's crazy we've been talking about it all year, you know we're going to state and we're going to hangout with the boys and play basketball too," said Werner. "We're going to hangout with each other but we're going there to hopefully win a state championship and we just got to keep it going. We have two more games no matter what but hopefully we finish them both out with wins, that's definitely the goal for sure."
Ben Werner, rallying a whole community to Champaign in hopes of bringing back the first ever state championship for Scales Mound boys basketball.