Athlete of the Week - Ava Kultgen

BYRON (WREX) - Byron Girls Basketball is poised for another post season run with Ava Kultgen leading the way. Our athlete of the week will be laying it all on the line in her last season on the court.
"I think it's just like enjoying it while I have it," Kultgen said. "I'm just trying to play as long as I can with my friends before I'm not going to be able to do it again. So I'm really savoring these last few moments."
She's shooting over 20 points in almost every game she's played in her final season, but it's not the personal success that she's worried about.
"I think it's less about my personal goals and having the best team success that we can," Kultgen said.
Her coach, Eric Yerly, has seen that same selfless attitude from Kultgen in her four years on the team.
"She's one of the most humble kids that I've ever coached," Yerly said. "To be honest, with Eva, she doesn't care if she scores 20 points as long as we get the W."
The Tigers have rolled so far this season, Kultgen's focus is on putting her team in position to succeed at they get ready for post season play.
"We have goals in mind," Kultgen said. "You keep thinking about those goals and working towards them and just coming together as a team and thinking about my team's goals."
Kultgen won't be playing in college, when she looks back on the sport she loves it's easy to guess what she'll miss most.
"I think I really enjoy just being out here with my teammates. All of us having a good time really makes me want to keep coming back and playing every day."