Athlete of the Week - Antonio Alvarado

BELVIDERE (WREX) - Antonio Alvarado is going all out for his senior season. The Belvidere North senior is 34-1 so far this season.
"It's my senior year," Alvarado said. "I have to give it all I can."
The senior wrestler is always trying to get better, he knows that means a lot more than just going to practice.
"If there's no practice, I find somewhere else to work. Outside of practice you have to be running, stretching, eating a healthy diet."
His head coach, Danny Martinez, has been with Alvarado since he was six years old. His longtime coach has loved to see Alvarado's growth throughout the years.
"He's an exceptional wrestler," Martinez said. "He's a really responsible person, and has always treated us coaches with respect. He's a good kid to be around. It's been the best coaching experience I could ask for."
He's always trying to improve his game, but it's a change in mindset that's been the key this season.
"I think what separates him this year is the confidence," Martinez said. "He's had the technical skill set for quite some time. He's always working on that. But as far as him being confident in his abilities, and knowing that there's not many kids in the state that can compete at the level he is, is what separated him right now."
It's been a great first half of the season, but Alvarado knows there's still a lot more to accomplish.
"It's been kind of a solo sport, and being the one to push yourself and get the results you want. And if you want those good victories, then you're gonna have to be putting in the effort. I got a good practice partner, Colin young, got some good coaches. Not missing practice, just staying hungry. I know at the end of February. That's what it'll all pay off for."
Alvarado has a big test coming up this weekend where he'll go up against the number one ranked wrestler in the state