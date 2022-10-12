Athlete of the Week - Amy Park

ROCKFORD (WREX) - Amy Park has been a dominant player for the Auburn Knights throughout her high school career. This past weekend, she became the back to back NIC-10 tennis tournament winner.
While opponents have seen what she can do at various tournaments, her teammates see just how good she is everyday at practice.
"Freshman year, I remember playing with her for the first time in a while. I was like, 'Woah she's really good.' I thought I was decent, and then I played with her and nothing compares," Sophomore teammate Avery Trapp said.
Park's time in tennis goes way back from her high school career, practicing since she was six years old. She's learned that tennis offers both a team and individual aspect, one of the many things she loves about the sport she's spent so much time in.
"The whole sport overall is just beautiful," Park said. "It really makes you think and problem solve on the court. I love how sometimes there's a team atmosphere to it. It makes you really bond with people, but then it's also an individual sport."
She's learned to lead by example with Auburn's great tennis program.
"I just follow what she does," Trapp said. "She sets the standard for everyone. She makes it so we all have a goal to reach to. She always makes us push harder and work harder so we can be as good as her."
Park doesn't know if she'll play tennis in college. If this is her last season, she'll miss playing with her teammates the most.
"I feel like last year we were close, but this year we're even closer. Going to get ice cream, all the car rides together and just little moments we've shared together meant so much to me. Everyone on the team, I love them so much."
She'll be making more memories with the team this weekend out at sectionals.