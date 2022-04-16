Area high school basketball seniors enjoy last ride at RVC Rising Stars Classic

ROCKFORD (WREX) — The area's best senior high school basketball players got to put on their high school jersey one final time on Saturday night for the RVC Rising Stars Classic.
In the girls game, the All-Area team beat the NIC-10 by a final of 88-68. Renee Rittmeyer was the MVP with 25 points.
"It was super fun," said Rittmeyer. "Miyah, obviously I've played with forever, and all the other girls, like Mikayla and all the other girls on the NIC-10 team, we played together in the summer so it was super fun to see them and play with them again."
There were a lot of smiles on the court throughout the night.
"It was dope," said Auburn senior Brooklyn Gray. "Not only to play but to play against my best friends for the last time, because we've been playing together since we were kids so it was an amazing feeling but you know, now we're onto the next, it's bittersweet but we'll push through.”
After that game the boys went head-to-head, as the All-Area Stars beat the NIC-10 by six, 105-99, as DeKalb's Lane McVicar won the MVP award with 23 of his own points.
"It felt good, we obviously haven't played in over a month so it just felt good to get back out here with a bunch of great guys," said McVicar. "They're all great, really good players but it was really fun to get out here."
There were also a lot of laughs between teams as they all enjoyed being on the court as a high school player one last time.
"It felt good to put that Auburn jersey on one more time for sure," said senior Rob Chaney. "But to play with the guys that I've been knowing for a long time, from AAU to the Y, it just felt good."
Congrats to all players on a great season!