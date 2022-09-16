 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Aquin's Arndt surpasses 1,000 kills

  • 0
Lucy Arndt 1K Kills

FREEPORT (AQUIN) — Aquin senior Lucy Arndt surpassed the 1,000 kill mark for her career with the Lady Bulldogs, doing it in a tight win over Durand Thursday night.

Arndt came into the match needing just three kills to hit the milestone, which she reached early in the first set. Her teammates hugged her as the match was momentarily paused to acknowledge the accomplishment.

Aquin held off a tough Durand team for a 2-1 win to remain unbeaten in NUIC play. Arndt becomes the 2nd player from the NUIC to hit the 1,000 kill milestone in the early part of the season, following Dakota's Abi Schlueter who reached it last week.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Tags

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

Recommended for you