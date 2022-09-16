Aquin's Arndt surpasses 1,000 kills

FREEPORT (AQUIN) — Aquin senior Lucy Arndt surpassed the 1,000 kill mark for her career with the Lady Bulldogs, doing it in a tight win over Durand Thursday night.
Arndt came into the match needing just three kills to hit the milestone, which she reached early in the first set. Her teammates hugged her as the match was momentarily paused to acknowledge the accomplishment.
Aquin held off a tough Durand team for a 2-1 win to remain unbeaten in NUIC play. Arndt becomes the 2nd player from the NUIC to hit the 1,000 kill milestone in the early part of the season, following Dakota's Abi Schlueter who reached it last week.