Aquin suspends football program for 2023 season

FREEPORT — A local football program will not be taking the field this fall, for the first time in decades.
Aquin High School has announced that their football program has suspended its football program for the 2023 season.
In a statement, released to parents and student-athletes, the school said:
"After careful consideration of current athlete numbers and unsuccessful attempts to form a cooperative with Orangeville High School, Aquin has made the difficult decision to suspend its football program for the 2023 season."
"While this decision brings about temporary changes, Aquin High School remains committed to providing a well-rounded athletic experience for our students."
In that announcement, Aquin also announced that a co-op arrangement with Orangeville High School has been approved for the 2024 season. Earlier this year, Aquin and Orangeville had proposed forming that co-op team, joining together the schools' 8-Man football teams.
In March, however, that co-op was voted down by the Illinois 8-Man Football Association. Members cited that the 2023 schedule has already been finalized and that the co-op would force vacancies in that schedule.
After that decision, Aquin head coach and athletic director Todd Kramer said it would be difficult to get a team ready for this season.
"As of now if everybody comes back, looking at the roster and the kids that have been at the meetings, we'll have enough to continue," Kramer told 13 WREX's Derek Bayne in March. "If those numbers dwindle [even] one, two or three kids, it's going to be very tough to move forward."
With Aquin's decision to suspend their 2023 season, it is immediately unclear how, or if, vacancies in this season's 8-Man schedule will be filled.