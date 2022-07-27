Aquin rolls to volleyball summer league title

LOVES PARK (WREX) — Aquin's volleyball team took 3rd in the 1-A state tournament last year. The Lady Bulldogs hope to take the next step and win a state title in 2022. If summer is any indication, the Lady Dawgs are primed for a big season.
Aquin defeated Hononegah, 2-0, to win the VC United Summer League title Wednesday night in Loves Park. The Lady Bulldogs capped off an undefeated summer in that league and another league at Lena-Winslow. Facing good competition in the summer can serve as a springboard to the high school season in the fall.
"We want to win state," rising senior Lucy Arndt said. "So we're really trying hard, pushing ourselves and practicing and working together."
And playing some bigger schools in the VC United league gives them a chance to see what they can do against some high-caliber teams.
"We're undefeated," rising junior Ainsley Stovall said. "We haven't lost a set for summer league yet. We're hoping we can carry that onto the regular season and hopefully end up back at state this year."
Aquin graduated two seniors from last year's team, and returns a lot of talent as they try to make that run this fall.