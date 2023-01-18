AP high school basketball polls

 Skip to main content
ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few local teams remain in the Associated Press high school basketball state rankings. On the boys side, Rockford Christian drops from 4th to 6th in 2-A after taking its first loss of the year. Pecatonica falls from 3rd to 8th in the 1-A poll.

On the girls side, Byron is 6th in the 2-A poll, while Galena remains atop the 1-A poll despite a loss to Byron Monday night.

Here's a look at the full state rankings.

BOYS

Class 4A

               School W-L Pts Prv

 1. Kenwood (15) 16-2 150 1

 2. Whitney Young 15-4 120 2

 3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 20-1 118 3

 4. Moline 18-2 105 4

 5. Rolling Meadows 19-2 84 6

 6. Curie 13-6 46 7

 7. Brother Rice 19-2 40 9

 8. Quincy 17-2 37 10

(tie) Joliet West 15-5 37 5

10. Lyons 17-2 23 8

Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 19. Belleville East 11. Proviso East 7. Geneva 7. Libertyville 5. New Trier 5. Wheaton Warrenville South 4. Yorkville 3. Oswego East 2. O'Fallon 1. Bolingbrook 1.

Class 3A

              School W-L Pts Prv

 1. Simeon (10) 17-1 145 2

 2. Metamora (4) 16-2 125 4

 3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1) 18-1 117 1

 4. Hillcrest 19-2 99 6

 5. Decatur MacArthur 18-1 93 5

 6. Chicago Mt. Carmel 18-2 81 3

 7. East St. Louis 11-4 52 7

 8. Hyde Park 16-4 29 9

 9. Grayslake Central 18-2 22 10

(tie) Burlington Central 17-4 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 13. St. Ignatius 10. Richwoods 5. Herrin 5. Lemont 5. St. Laurence 2.

Class 2A

                  School W-L Pts Prv

 1. Princeton (14) 20-0 166 1

 2. Fairbury Prairie Central (2) 17-1 149 2

 3. Columbia (1) 19-2 134 3

 4. Breese Central 19-2 121 5

 5. DePaul College Prep 13-6 73 8

 6. Rockford Christian 19-1 57 4

 7. Beecher 19-1 39 NR

 8. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-4 35 6

 9. Pontiac 14-5 33 NR

10. Massac County 17-2 27 NR

Others receiving votes: Rockridge 25. Williamsville 18. Eureka 16. Pinckneyville 10. Normal University 9. Vienna 8. Phillips 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Gilman Iroquois West 4. Reed-Custer 1.

Class 1A 

                      School W-L Pts Prv

 1. Jacksonville Routt (13) 19-1 157 1

 2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (2) 18-0 132 2

 3. Altamont (1) 16-3 116 4

 4. Waterloo Gibault 18-3 105 5

 5. Centralia Christ Our Rock 18-0 63 10

 6. Illini Bluffs 17-4 48 7

 7. Casey-Westfield 13-4 44 NR

 8. Pecatonica 16-3 40 3

 9. Augusta Southeastern 13-4 30 6

(tie) Catlin (Salt Fork) 18-1 30 NR

Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 29. New Berlin 23. Scales Mound 17. North Clay 14. Manley 11. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 4. Lovejoy 4. Lexington 4. Tuscola 2. South Beloit 1.

GIRLS

Class 4A

       School                                    W-L   Pts  Prv

 1. Bolingbrook (7)                        19-2  97   3

 2. Alton (2)                              21-0  88   4

 3. Fremd (1)                              19-2  79   2

 4. Geneva                                16-3  74   1

 5. Maine South                            18-3  57   6

 6. Normal Community                       20-2  37   5

 7. Whitney Young                          16-4  28   NR

 8. O'Fallon                               20-3  27   8

 9. Loyola                                17-4 16   NR

10. Hersey                                17-5  12   7

Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8. Lake Zurich 6. Kenwood 6. St. Charles North 5. Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Benet 2. Libertyville 2.

Class 3A

       School                                    W-L   Pts  Prv

 1. Nazareth (10)                          19-1  100  1

 2. Peoria Central                         18-2  78   2

 3. Peoria Notre Dame                      19-1  75   3

(tie) Lincoln                              23-0  75   4

 5. Montini                               17-4  60   6

 6. Carmel                                17-4  45   5

(tie) Washington                           18-2  45   7

 8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic        20-3  30   8

 9. Galesburg                              19-4  13   9

10. Deerfield                              17-4  10   NR

Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 8. Dixon 6. Geneseo 2. Rockford Boylan 2. Dunlap 1.

Class 2A

            School                                    W-L   Pts  Prv

 1. Quincy Notre Dame (13)                 20-1  130  1

 2. Petersburg PORTA                       20-0  91   T3

 3. Teutopolis                             19-3  84   2

 4. Chicago (Noble Street/Butler)          20-3  74   T3

 5. Peotone                               18-0  69   5

 6. Byron                                 20-2  56   T6

 7. Central Southeastern                   19-2  53   9

 8. Paris                                 20-2  39   T6

 9. Breese Mater Dei                       16-3  29   NR

(tie) Princeton                            18-2  29   10

Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16. DePaul College Prep 11. Eureka 11. Freeburg 7. Breese Central 6. Pana 4. Piasa Southwestern 2. Canton 2. Watseka 1. Sherrard 1.

Class 1A

     School                                    W-L   Pts  Prv

 1. Galena (7)                             22-1  106  1

 2. Tuscola (4)                            23-0  103  3

 3. Okawville (1)                          18-3  99   4

 4. Brown County                           20-3  67   5

 5. Effingham St. Anthony                  18-4  59   8

 6. Mendon Unity                           19-3  54   2

 7. Havana                                18-3  53   7

 8. Christopher                            18-1  37   9

 9. Elmwood                               19-4  17   NR

10. Father McGivney Catholic               19-2  16   10

Others receiving votes: Amboy 11. Neoga 11. Nokomis 11. Brimfield 6. Woodlawn 3. Carrollton 3. Orangeville 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Tri-County 1.

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at sports@wrex.com

Sports Director

Derek Bayne joined 13 WREX as the sports director in December of 2011. He grew up in the Chicago suburbs and moved back to Illinois after working several years in North Carolina. For any sports story ideas or tips, you can email dbayne@wrex.com.

