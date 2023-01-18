AP high school basketball polls

ROCKFORD (WREX) — A few local teams remain in the Associated Press high school basketball state rankings. On the boys side, Rockford Christian drops from 4th to 6th in 2-A after taking its first loss of the year. Pecatonica falls from 3rd to 8th in the 1-A poll.
On the girls side, Byron is 6th in the 2-A poll, while Galena remains atop the 1-A poll despite a loss to Byron Monday night.
Here's a look at the full state rankings.
BOYS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Kenwood (15) 16-2 150 1
2. Whitney Young 15-4 120 2
3. Lisle (Benet Academy) 20-1 118 3
4. Moline 18-2 105 4
5. Rolling Meadows 19-2 84 6
6. Curie 13-6 46 7
7. Brother Rice 19-2 40 9
8. Quincy 17-2 37 10
(tie) Joliet West 15-5 37 5
10. Lyons 17-2 23 8
Others receiving votes: Lincoln Way East 19. Belleville East 11. Proviso East 7. Geneva 7. Libertyville 5. New Trier 5. Wheaton Warrenville South 4. Yorkville 3. Oswego East 2. O'Fallon 1. Bolingbrook 1.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Simeon (10) 17-1 145 2
2. Metamora (4) 16-2 125 4
3. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (1) 18-1 117 1
4. Hillcrest 19-2 99 6
5. Decatur MacArthur 18-1 93 5
6. Chicago Mt. Carmel 18-2 81 3
7. East St. Louis 11-4 52 7
8. Hyde Park 16-4 29 9
9. Grayslake Central 18-2 22 10
(tie) Burlington Central 17-4 22 NR
Others receiving votes: Mt. Zion 13. St. Ignatius 10. Richwoods 5. Herrin 5. Lemont 5. St. Laurence 2.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Princeton (14) 20-0 166 1
2. Fairbury Prairie Central (2) 17-1 149 2
3. Columbia (1) 19-2 134 3
4. Breese Central 19-2 121 5
5. DePaul College Prep 13-6 73 8
6. Rockford Christian 19-1 57 4
7. Beecher 19-1 39 NR
8. St. Joseph-Ogden 14-4 35 6
9. Pontiac 14-5 33 NR
10. Massac County 17-2 27 NR
Others receiving votes: Rockridge 25. Williamsville 18. Eureka 16. Pinckneyville 10. Normal University 9. Vienna 8. Phillips 5. Chicago (Perspectives Charter/Leadership) 5. Gilman Iroquois West 4. Reed-Custer 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Jacksonville Routt (13) 19-1 157 1
2. Decatur Lutheran (LSA) (2) 18-0 132 2
3. Altamont (1) 16-3 116 4
4. Waterloo Gibault 18-3 105 5
5. Centralia Christ Our Rock 18-0 63 10
6. Illini Bluffs 17-4 48 7
7. Casey-Westfield 13-4 44 NR
8. Pecatonica 16-3 40 3
9. Augusta Southeastern 13-4 30 6
(tie) Catlin (Salt Fork) 18-1 30 NR
Others receiving votes: Camp Point Central 29. New Berlin 23. Scales Mound 17. North Clay 14. Manley 11. Effingham St. Anthony 6. Windsor/Stewardson-Strasburg 4. Lovejoy 4. Lexington 4. Tuscola 2. South Beloit 1.
GIRLS
Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Bolingbrook (7) 19-2 97 3
2. Alton (2) 21-0 88 4
3. Fremd (1) 19-2 79 2
4. Geneva 16-3 74 1
5. Maine South 18-3 57 6
6. Normal Community 20-2 37 5
7. Whitney Young 16-4 28 NR
8. O'Fallon 20-3 27 8
9. Loyola 17-4 16 NR
10. Hersey 17-5 12 7
Others receiving votes: Naperville North 8. Lake Zurich 6. Kenwood 6. St. Charles North 5. Lyons 4. Hononegah 2. Benet 2. Libertyville 2.
Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Nazareth (10) 19-1 100 1
2. Peoria Central 18-2 78 2
3. Peoria Notre Dame 19-1 75 3
(tie) Lincoln 23-0 75 4
5. Montini 17-4 60 6
6. Carmel 17-4 45 5
(tie) Washington 18-2 45 7
8. Chicago Heights Marian Catholic 20-3 30 8
9. Galesburg 19-4 13 9
10. Deerfield 17-4 10 NR
Others receiving votes: St. Ignatius 8. Dixon 6. Geneseo 2. Rockford Boylan 2. Dunlap 1.
Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Quincy Notre Dame (13) 20-1 130 1
2. Petersburg PORTA 20-0 91 T3
3. Teutopolis 19-3 84 2
4. Chicago (Noble Street/Butler) 20-3 74 T3
5. Peotone 18-0 69 5
6. Byron 20-2 56 T6
7. Central Southeastern 19-2 53 9
8. Paris 20-2 39 T6
9. Breese Mater Dei 16-3 29 NR
(tie) Princeton 18-2 29 10
Others receiving votes: Fieldcrest 16. DePaul College Prep 11. Eureka 11. Freeburg 7. Breese Central 6. Pana 4. Piasa Southwestern 2. Canton 2. Watseka 1. Sherrard 1.
Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Galena (7) 22-1 106 1
2. Tuscola (4) 23-0 103 3
3. Okawville (1) 18-3 99 4
4. Brown County 20-3 67 5
5. Effingham St. Anthony 18-4 59 8
6. Mendon Unity 19-3 54 2
7. Havana 18-3 53 7
8. Christopher 18-1 37 9
9. Elmwood 19-4 17 NR
10. Father McGivney Catholic 19-2 16 10
Others receiving votes: Amboy 11. Neoga 11. Nokomis 11. Brimfield 6. Woodlawn 3. Carrollton 3. Orangeville 2. Chicago Morgan Park Academy 1. Tri-County 1.